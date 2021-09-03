Fire devastates house on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A fire on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg has left a house completely damaged.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said in a release that they responded to reports of a fire in a vacant three-storey house in the 100 block of Mayfair Avenue on Thursday at 10:42 p.m.

WFPS says crews encountered a well-involved fire, complete with heavy smoke and flames coming from the property.

View image in full screen A fire on Mayfair Avenue in Winnipeg leaves a house completely damaged. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Crews fought the fire from the outside and once conditions improved they attempted to transition to an interior attack but were quickly forced out due to the level of damage inside.

WFPS says the fire was declared under control at 12:45 a.m. but crews remained on scene through the night to extinguish hot spots using aerial ladders and hand lines.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time but the house is considered a complete loss.

The property was also damaged by a fire in 2018.

0:56 Fire on Wardlaw claims the life of a Winnipeg woman Fire on Wardlaw claims the life of a Winnipeg woman – Aug 16, 2021