Toronto to keep 9 outdoor pools open past Labour Day weekend until Sept. 19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it will keep nine of its outdoor pools open past Labour Day weekend until Sept. 19.

Typically, all outdoor pools across the city close by Labour Day Monday.

The City said the following outdoor pools will remain open:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford St.

Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Rd.

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre – 23 Grandravine Dr.

McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Monarch Park Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool – 59 Forest Manor Rd.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Rd.

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

West Mall Outdoor Pool – 380 The West Mall

Read more: City of Toronto opening 10 outdoor pools on June 12 as province enters reopening plan

Story continues below advertisement

These nine pools will be open for regular summer hours on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 7 and Sept 8.

After that, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18, on weekdays pools will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for locations that offer lane swim and then from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Sept. 19, pools will close for the season at 4 p.m.

All other pools across the city not on the list will close by the end of day on Sunday before Labour Day.

City officials said around 819,000 swim reservations have been booked so far this summer and more than 36,000 accounts have been created online since June 4.

We're extending pool season until Sept. 19 at 9 outdoor pools: Alex Duff Memorial

Heron Park Community Centre

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest

Pine Point

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder

West Mallhttps://t.co/Mkgrx6uBvi pic.twitter.com/wAx9c6t1lA — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 3, 2021

Advertisement