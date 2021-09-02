Man charged in Calgary restaurant break-in, suspect sought in other incidents

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been charged in relation to a break and enter at a Calgary restaurant last month.

At about 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, police said an unknown man broke the glass of the main door of Simply Irie, a restaurant located at 1510 – 6 St. S.W.

Police said the man entered the building, removed the point-of-sale cash register then left the area on a bike.

After releasing a CCTV picture of the suspect, police said several tips from the public came in and they have since been able to lay charges.

Aaron Robert Varalta, 46, is charged with break and enter in relation to the Aug. 6 incident. He is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 27.

The Calgary restaurant has been the target of several crimes over the past few months. Police said while they don’t believe the Aug. 6 incident was hate-motivated, the motive as to why the restaurant has been targeted is unknown and concerning.

Police said the restaurant has dealt with at least three incidents since July, including thefts of patio furniture and other damage.

Police do not believe one suspect is responsible for the thefts.

The Calgary Police Service is hoping the public can help identify a suspect believed to be responsible for the July incidents.

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking for this man who allegedly stole 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine in July 2021. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information can contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

