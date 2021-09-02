Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Calgary restaurant break-in, suspect sought in other incidents

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 12:51 pm
Calgary restaurant Simply Irie was targeted by thieves for the fifth time in two months August 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary restaurant Simply Irie was targeted by thieves for the fifth time in two months August 5, 2021. Global News

One man has been charged in relation to a break and enter at a Calgary restaurant last month.

At about 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, police said an unknown man broke the glass of the main door of Simply Irie, a restaurant located at 1510 – 6 St. S.W.

Police said the man entered the building, removed the point-of-sale cash register then left the area on a bike.

Read more: Calgary Beltline restaurant targeted for 5th time in 2 months

After releasing a CCTV picture of the suspect, police said several tips from the public came in and they have since been able to lay charges.

Aaron Robert Varalta, 46, is charged with break and enter in relation to the Aug. 6 incident. He is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary restaurant has been the target of several crimes over the past few months. Police said while they don’t believe the Aug. 6 incident was hate-motivated, the motive as to why the restaurant has been targeted is unknown and concerning.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspect steals 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie restaurant in Calgary: police

Police said the restaurant has dealt with at least three incidents since July, including thefts of patio furniture and other damage.

Police do not believe one suspect is responsible for the thefts.

The Calgary Police Service is hoping the public can help identify a suspect believed to be responsible for the July incidents.

Calgary police are looking for this man who allegedly stole 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine in July 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for this man who allegedly stole 10 patio chairs from Simply Irie Caribbean Cuisine in July 2021. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information can contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagsimply irie tagCalgary restaurant theft tagSimply Irie theft tagCalgary restaurant break in tagSimply Irie break and enter tagSimply Irie break in tagSimply Irie patio furniture tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers