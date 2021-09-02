Menu

Traffic

School bus crash on Vanier Parkway sends 2 students, 1 man to hospital: Ottawa paramedics

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 12:35 pm
Ottawa paramedics were called to the Vanier Parkway before 9 a.m. on Thursday for a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. View image in full screen
Ottawa paramedics were called to the Vanier Parkway before 9 a.m. on Thursday for a collision between a school bus and another vehicle. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A crash involving a school bus in the east end of Ottawa sent three people, including two young students, to hospital Thursday morning.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the intersection of the Vanier Parkway and Queen Mary Street at 8:45 a.m. where a school bus had collided with another vehicle.

First responders attended to a man in his early 50s who was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

Fourteen students were also on the bus at the time of the crash, seven of whom needed paramedic attention. Two of those students were then taken to hospital for further care.

All patients were in stable condition when taken to hospital, paramedics said.

Traffic was briefly closed on the parkway between Queen Mary and Donald streets while police attended the scene but has since reopened.

