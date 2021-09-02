School bus crash on Vanier Parkway sends 2 students, 1 man to hospital: Ottawa paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A crash involving a school bus in the east end of Ottawa sent three people, including two young students, to hospital Thursday morning.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the intersection of the Vanier Parkway and Queen Mary Street at 8:45 a.m. where a school bus had collided with another vehicle.

First responders attended to a man in his early 50s who was treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital.

Fourteen students were also on the bus at the time of the crash, seven of whom needed paramedic attention. Two of those students were then taken to hospital for further care.

All patients were in stable condition when taken to hospital, paramedics said.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was briefly closed on the parkway between Queen Mary and Donald streets while police attended the scene but has since reopened.

0:39 Vehicle crashes into Peterborough bus shelter, retaining wall along Park Street Vehicle crashes into Peterborough bus shelter, retaining wall along Park Street – Aug 1, 2021