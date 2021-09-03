What’s open, closed in London, Ont. on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

The unofficial end of summer and the last hurrah before the return of class is on the horizon in London, Ont.

The Labour Day holiday Monday will bring with it changes to hours of operation for select businesses and services in London, Ont.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Sept. 6.

What’s open:

the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will operate as usual, fom 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., but telephone booking will be unavailable

the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (walk-ins welcome)

the Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

the Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. East and 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most movie theatres

Municipal amenities like spray pads as well as playgrounds

What’s closed:

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

No garbage collection

London Public Library

Most grocery store locations

CF Masonville place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

Beer Store locations not mentioned above

All LCBO stores in the London, Ont. region

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Sept. 6. As well, new schedules will be in effect as of Sept. 5.



The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also put together suggestions of activities for the Labour Day weekend, based on the level of COVID-19 transmission risk.

