Canada

Man in hospital, another in police custody following stabbing in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 6:09 am
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. View image in full screen
FILE -- Police tape surrounding a crime scene. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — A 50-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in St. Catharines Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Geneva and Church Street area around 1 p.m., where they found an injured 33-year-old man.

Officers say an argument between the two men escalated into a physical confrontation, allegedly resulting in the older man slashing and stabbing the younger man.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
