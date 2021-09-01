Menu

Canada

Kingston alternative school meets fundraising goal to put air purifiers in classrooms

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 8:59 pm
With the help of community donations, Quintilian School was able to meet its fundraising goal to put air purifiers in every classroom. View image in full screen
With the help of community donations, Quintilian School was able to meet its fundraising goal to put air purifiers in every classroom.

A little over week after the Quintilian School, a non-profit school in Kingston for students living with special needs, put out a call for help with purchasing air purifiers, community members fulfilled the request.

The school organized a fundraiser with the goal total of $12,000 to place the purifiers in classrooms.

“We were very surprised. The fact that the community and everybody came through for us in nine days was head-spinning. We were planning on months,” said Laura DeSousa, the school’s programs director.

Read more: Sisters of Providence donate $5M to help Kingston-area children, seniors

Within a handful of days, members of the community as well as service clubs and other organizations’ donations led the school to being able to purchase four air purifiers that were all plugged in Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody is safe, we’re ready to go, school starts on Tuesday. They’re running, and the air is clean and it’s being purified and cycled through, we’re good,” said DeSousa, excitedly.

Quintilian School on Baiden Street is a small school with less than 50 students whose students consistent of kids on the autism spectrum, and more.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
