Kingston alternative school meets fundraising goal to put air purifiers in classrooms

A little over week after the Quintilian School, a non-profit school in Kingston for students living with special needs, put out a call for help with purchasing air purifiers, community members fulfilled the request.

The school organized a fundraiser with the goal total of $12,000 to place the purifiers in classrooms.

“We were very surprised. The fact that the community and everybody came through for us in nine days was head-spinning. We were planning on months,” said Laura DeSousa, the school’s programs director.

Within a handful of days, members of the community as well as service clubs and other organizations’ donations led the school to being able to purchase four air purifiers that were all plugged in Wednesday afternoon.

“Everybody is safe, we’re ready to go, school starts on Tuesday. They’re running, and the air is clean and it’s being purified and cycled through, we’re good,” said DeSousa, excitedly.

Quintilian School on Baiden Street is a small school with less than 50 students whose students consistent of kids on the autism spectrum, and more.

