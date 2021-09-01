SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Huge party at UBC frat house shut down for violating COVID rules

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 9:22 pm
Click to play video: 'University RCMP shut down party at frat house for violating public health orders' University RCMP shut down party at frat house for violating public health orders
University RCMP at UBC shared this video with Global News on Wednesday after being called to a frat house party on Sunday night. Officers said they found hundreds of people in violation of public health orders including not wearing masks inside and not social distancing.

Officers shut down a party at a UBC fraternity house Sunday night where hundreds of students were gathering in contravention of COVID-19 public health orders, RCMP say.

Mounties received several calls about the party at the fraternity village on Wesbrook Mall and found the students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes.

Few were wearing masks, the crowd was bigger than the allowable 50 people, and physical distancing was not possible, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The event was also advertised on social media, and a video of the partygoers was posted online.

Officers issued $5,000 in fines for hosting a non-compliant event.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders. We have worked hard to get this far over the past (18) months. Let’s stay safe and healthy,” Const. Christina Martin said in a release.

