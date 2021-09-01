Menu

Canada

Former Conservative candidate Troy Myers put on administrative leave as library CEO

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole says he takes sexual assault allegations ‘very seriously’ after candidate asked to withdraw' Canada election: O’Toole says he takes sexual assault allegations ‘very seriously’ after candidate asked to withdraw
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole faced questions Monday after candidate Troy Myers was asked to step down due to a sexual assault allegation. O'Toole said he takes allegations of sexual misconduct “very seriously,” adding “we need to make sure that we have a slate of candidates that are here to serve the country, and that we show support for victims and zero tolerance for folks facing allegations.”

Former Conservative Party of Canada candidate, Troy Myers, who dropped out of the race in the wake of a sexual assault allegation against him this week, is now on administrative leave from his job.

Myers was running in the Nova Scotia riding of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour. On Sunday evening, a woman published a Twitter thread detailing an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2019.

Read more: Conservative Party of Canada candidate quits over sexual assault allegation

By Monday morning, the party had released a statement saying they had instructed Myers to withdraw his candidacy. Myers agreed, but said in his own statement that the allegations were untrue and he planned to consult legal counsel.

Myers was the CEO and chief librarian with South Shore Public Libraries. According to his Linkedin page, he has held that position since 2010.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the libraries’ board of directors says it scheduled an emergency meeting when it found out about the allegations to “review the allegation and consider its next steps.”

“In the interim, Mr. Myers has been placed on administrative leave by the Board,” the statement reads.

“As this is a personal matter, there will be no further public comment at this time.”

The Conservatives did not endorse another candidate by deadline, so the party will not have a candidate in the riding.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau responds after Conservative Party candidate quits over sexual assault allegation' Canada election: Trudeau responds after Conservative Party candidate quits over sexual assault allegation
Canada election: Trudeau responds after Conservative Party candidate quits over sexual assault allegation
