14-year-old girl attacked in Guelph park by man wearing a ski mask: police

Guelph police say they are looking for a man who attacked a 14-year-old girl in the city’s south end on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the park area behind Priory Park Public School on Scottsdale Drive just before 9 p.m.

Police said a man approached the girl, knocked her to the ground and then got on top of her. She was able to fight him off and run to safety.

The man was last seen running eastbound towards Edinburgh Road.

He was wearing a large dark-coloured hoodie, dark pants, a ski mask, fingerless gloves and black shoes.

Police said they are also looking to speak to anyone who was playing basketball or tennis in the area at the time.

Those with information can contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

