Crime

14-year-old girl attacked in Guelph park by man wearing a ski mask: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 11:48 am
Guelph police say a 14-year-old girl was attacked on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 14-year-old girl was attacked on Tuesday evening. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are looking for a man who attacked a 14-year-old girl in the city’s south end on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the park area behind Priory Park Public School on Scottsdale Drive just before 9 p.m.

Read more: E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in crash with SUV, Guelph police say

Police said a man approached the girl, knocked her to the ground and then got on top of her. She was able to fight him off and run to safety.

The man was last seen running eastbound towards Edinburgh Road.

He was wearing a large dark-coloured hoodie, dark pants, a ski mask, fingerless gloves and black shoes.

Read more: German man charged in indecent act investigation in Guelph

Police said they are also looking to speak to anyone who was playing basketball or tennis in the area at the time.

Those with information can contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

