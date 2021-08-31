RCMP search for missing 15-year-old girl in RM of West St. Paul

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexa Young was last seen leaving her residence on Addis Avenue in the RM of West St. Paul on August 29 at 6:45 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and grey running shoes. Young is 5’7″ and 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.