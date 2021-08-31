Trial date set for student accused of killing teenager at central Alberta school

Send this page to someone via email

A trial date has been set for a student accused of killing a 17-year-old girl at an Edmonton-area school.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is to appear before a jury in January 2023 for an approximately 10-day trial.

Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Winkler.

Winkler died in hospital in March after a stabbing inside a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.

Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other and both attended the school.

There is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

