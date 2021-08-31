Menu

Comments

Crime

Trial date set for student accused of killing teenager at central Alberta school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 7:06 pm
Dylan Pountney will go to trial Jan. 2023 to face charges in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler. View image in full screen
Dylan Pountney will go to trial Jan. 2023 to face charges in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler. Facebook

A trial date has been set for a student accused of killing a 17-year-old girl at an Edmonton-area school.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is to appear before a jury in January 2023 for an approximately 10-day trial.

Read more: Memorial for teen killed in Leduc school stabbing grows: ‘She was one of a kind’

Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Winkler.

Winkler died in hospital in March after a stabbing inside a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.

Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other and both attended the school.

There is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
