Canada

3 young children found unattended at park in Kingston’s north end

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 6:00 pm
Kingston Police arrested a 30-year-old woman Monday afternoon, after being tipped off about her 3 children left unattended at a park.
Kingston Police arrested a 30-year-old woman Monday afternoon, after being tipped off about her 3 children left unattended at a park. Global Kingston

Kingston police arrested a 30-year-old local woman for an outstanding warrant, after locating her young children unattended at a park.

At around 4:30pm on Aug. 30, police say a call was received from a “concerned citizen” who reported seeing three young children walking unattended in the city’s north end, along Cassidy and Montreal Street.

Officers attended the scene and say they found the three children ages 3, 6, and 7, playing at a nearby playground.

Police say the children were only wearing diapers when found, and had no clothes on.

After searching for a period of time — along with help from the eldest child, when found — police were able to figure out that the children lived in an apartment building in the area and went to take them back to their home.

Trending Stories
Police say when the children opened their front door, their mother was asleep on the couch.

Further investigation by officers revealed that the mother had an outstanding warrant for her arrest and she was ultimately arrested and taken into custody.

Police say the children were left in the care of other family members in the home.

The woman was taken to police headquarters and later released on conditions with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program' Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program
Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program – Jul 26, 2021
