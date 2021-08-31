Menu

Crime

Young girls, 2 and 4, hit by impaired driver on Thompson, Man. sidewalk

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 5:12 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

An impaired driver in Thompson, Man., is in custody after driving into two young girls on the sidewalk.

Thompson RCMP said the incident — which saw a four-year-old taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries — took place on Station Road in the northern Manitoba city Saturday evening.

Read more: Woman arrested for impaired driving in highway crash that killed 86-year-old Sunday

Story continues below advertisement

Police said after hitting the girls, age 2 and 4, who were walking with their father, the driver tried to escape on foot but was held for police by bystanders.

Trending Stories

The two-year-old was treated and released on scene, while the older girl was taken to hospital.

The 36-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and blew three times over the legal limit, according to RCMP. He faces two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, failing to stop after an accident, and a number of counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody while police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy' Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy
Impaired driver sentenced for hitting, killing 15-year-old Winnipeg boy – Apr 28, 2020
