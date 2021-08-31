Young girls, 2 and 4, hit by impaired driver on Thompson, Man. sidewalk

Send this page to someone via email

An impaired driver in Thompson, Man., is in custody after driving into two young girls on the sidewalk.

Thompson RCMP said the incident — which saw a four-year-old taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries — took place on Station Road in the northern Manitoba city Saturday evening.

On Aug 28, Thompson #rcmpmb responded to report of 2 children struck by a vehicle on Station Rd. The vehicle had driven onto the sidewalk & struck 2 girls, a 4yo & 2yo. The 2yo was not injured physically. The 4yo was taken to hospital w/ serious but non-life threatening injuries. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 31, 2021

Police said after hitting the girls, age 2 and 4, who were walking with their father, the driver tried to escape on foot but was held for police by bystanders.

The two-year-old was treated and released on scene, while the older girl was taken to hospital.

The 36-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving and blew three times over the legal limit, according to RCMP. He faces two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, failing to stop after an accident, and a number of counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody while police continue to investigate.

