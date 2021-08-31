Toronto taking ‘microtargeted approach’ in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expanding its mobile COVID-19 vaccination effort, taking shots to grocery stores, transit stations and neighbourhoods with low immunization rates, among other places.

It says the data-driven effort will target areas that have low vaccine coverage, a high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.

Mayor John Tory says the city hopes the microtargeted approach will help reach eligible residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Proud to announce today the expansion of the #TeamToronto Mobile Strategy. In addition to the clinics currently run by Team Toronto healthcare partners this expansion will provide @TOPublicHealth the capacity to host up to 200 mobile clinics each week. pic.twitter.com/misL9pYB7g — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 31, 2021

He says the mobile clinics will head to settings where residents work, study or play, as well as stores, parks, malls and places of worship.

The city says the expanded effort means it has the capacity to host up to 200 mobile clinics a week.

Toronto says 76.6 per cent of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 83 per cent have one shot.

City of Toronto announces new Team Toronto Mobile Strategy to bring vaccines directly to residents. News release: https://t.co/BTwlb5lzfg pic.twitter.com/QXyn1BGhhH — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 31, 2021