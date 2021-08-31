SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto taking ‘microtargeted approach’ in COVID-19 vaccination effort

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 12:34 pm
TORONTO — The City of Toronto is expanding its mobile COVID-19 vaccination effort, taking shots to grocery stores, transit stations and neighbourhoods with low immunization rates, among other places.

It says the data-driven effort will target areas that have low vaccine coverage, a high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.

Mayor John Tory says the city hopes the microtargeted approach will help reach eligible residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Read more: City of Toronto expanding access for walk-in COVID 19 vaccinations at municipal clinics

He says the mobile clinics will head to settings where residents work, study or play, as well as stores, parks, malls and places of worship.

Trending Stories

The city says the expanded effort means it has the capacity to host up to 200 mobile clinics a week.

Toronto says 76.6 per cent of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 83 per cent have one shot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
