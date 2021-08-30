Nearly 50 residents displaced by fire at seniors’ complex in Miramichi, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a New Brunswick seniors’ complex has displaced 47 residents.

The fire broke out at Tweedie Manor in Miramichi, N.B. on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Tony Lloyd from the city’s fire department said the call came in just before 1 p.m., and crews arrived to find an upstairs hallway full of smoke and a fire in an apartment that was “fully involved.”

“The door was closed,” Lloyd described.

“They tried to get in the door and there was heavy fire in there, so they ended up going in through the window because the fire had broken the window out, so they went in that way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lloyd said there is a lot of smoke damage contained to the unit and water damage elsewhere in the building.

No one was seriously injured, although one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and another resident may have fallen down during the evacuation.

1:44 New committee to oversee police, fire departments in Saint John New committee to oversee police, fire departments in Saint John – Aug 5, 2021

Lloyd credited all the first responders, including ground search and rescue, for their teamwork during the call — noting that it can be difficult to evacuate large complexes with residents who need assistance.

“It could have been a different outcome if it was winter time,” he said.

“But everyone in the city worked together and accomplished the job.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But everyone in the city worked together and accomplished the job."

The Canadian Red Cross has helped find temporary lodging for the residents in area hotels, and arranged meals.

Story continues below advertisement

Lloyd said some residents have been allowed back in, however it may take a few days for the others to be able to return.

The fire marshal is on scene Monday investigating the cause of the fire.