Canada

Nearly 50 residents displaced by fire at seniors’ complex in Miramichi, N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 2:10 pm
The Miramichi Fire Department chief said all three of their stations responded to the fire at Tweedie Manor. View image in full screen
The Miramichi Fire Department chief said all three of their stations responded to the fire at Tweedie Manor. Stephen Martin/Submitted

A fire at a New Brunswick seniors’ complex has displaced 47 residents.

The fire broke out at Tweedie Manor in Miramichi, N.B. on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Campbellton, N.B. mayor calls ICU closure ‘unacceptable’

Chief Tony Lloyd from the city’s fire department said the call came in just before 1 p.m., and crews arrived to find an upstairs hallway full of smoke and a fire in an apartment that was “fully involved.”

“The door was closed,” Lloyd described.

“They tried to get in the door and there was heavy fire in there, so they ended up going in through the window because the fire had broken the window out, so they went in that way.”

Lloyd said there is a lot of smoke damage contained to the unit and water damage elsewhere in the building.

No one was seriously injured, although one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and another resident may have fallen down during the evacuation.

Lloyd credited all the first responders, including ground search and rescue, for their teamwork during the call — noting that it can be difficult to evacuate large complexes with residents who need assistance.

“It could have been a different outcome if it was winter time,” he said.

The Canadian Red Cross has helped find temporary lodging for the residents in area hotels, and arranged meals.

Lloyd said some residents have been allowed back in, however it may take a few days for the others to be able to return.

The fire marshal is on scene Monday investigating the cause of the fire.

