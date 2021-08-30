Surrey RCMP officers investigating reports of another Sunday shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating another shooting in the city on Sunday.

At 7:39 p.m. Sunday, they received multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting in the parking lot near a number of fast-food restaurants in the 12900-block of 96 Avenue.

When officers arrived, witnesses said they saw an argument between two groups of men, which escalated into the use of pepper spray and then shots were fired.

The men left the area in two separate vehicles before police arrived, witnesses said.

RCMP said they did not find anyone who was injured or any evidence of a shooting but the investigation is still underway.

2:10 Emotional service held for one of three teens killed in Surrey crash Emotional service held for one of three teens killed in Surrey crash

Read more: Overnight Surrey shooting leaves one man in hospital

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

This incident follows reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in the area of 91 Avenue and 148 Street.

Officers arrived at 3:30 a.m. to find a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

They do not believe this incident is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.