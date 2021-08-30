COVID-19: Guelph needs less than 300 jabs to reach 90 per cent partially vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says the city needs less than 300 eligible residents to roll up their sleeves in order to reach the target of having 90 per cent partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, public health’s online vaccine portal showed 89.8 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose, while nearly 84 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson confirmed the city only needs 281 more residents to get their first shot to reach the 90 per cent milestone.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has previously said that it is targeting individuals in their twenties, as that age group is lagging behind in terms of vaccination rates.

Story continues below advertisement

The portal shows that while 84 per cent of residents over 12 across the region have had at least one jab, only about 73 per cent of residents in their twenties have had the vaccine.

“They are in the age group where some of them feel invincible so they may not be paying attention to the importance of vaccinations to the same degree as other populations are,” said director of community health Rita Isley.

She said public health is hosting pop-up clinics where younger adults may be, such as in downtown Guelph’s dining district on weekends.

2:18 Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario

Isley also added that vaccine mandates being put into place at post-secondary institutions and sporting venues could push anyone who is unvaccinated to change their mind.

“Those are mechanisms to help move that population higher in the vaccination realm,” Isley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Proof of vaccination must be registered with University of Guelph

In Wellington County, nearly 77 per cent have been partially vaccinated, while more than 72 per cent have received both vaccines.

Looking across Ontario, nearly 83 per cent of the eligible population have had the first dose.