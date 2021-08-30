Menu

Crime

Inmate dies at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:56 am
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody.

David Midouin, who was serving a sentence of more than four years at the Manitoba facility, died Sunday, the prison said.

Read more: RCMP investigating Stony Mountain stabbing that put two inmates in hospital

Midouin had been convicted of a long list of crimes, including uttering threats, multiple firearms offences, possession for the purpose of selling, and intimidating a justice system participant.

His next of kin have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances.

