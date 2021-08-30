Inmate dies at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody.
David Midouin, who was serving a sentence of more than four years at the Manitoba facility, died Sunday, the prison said.
Midouin had been convicted of a long list of crimes, including uttering threats, multiple firearms offences, possession for the purpose of selling, and intimidating a justice system participant.
Trending Stories
His next of kin have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances.
Helping people rebuild after leaving prison
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments