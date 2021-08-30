Inmate dies at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody.

David Midouin, who was serving a sentence of more than four years at the Manitoba facility, died Sunday, the prison said.

Midouin had been convicted of a long list of crimes, including uttering threats, multiple firearms offences, possession for the purpose of selling, and intimidating a justice system participant.

His next of kin have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada is reviewing the circumstances.

