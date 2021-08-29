Kananaskis Country mountains closed after grizzly with cubs charged at people

Two mountain trails are closed in Kananaskis Country after a grizzly sow with cubs bluff charged people in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park.
Alberta Parks closed the area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek, including Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain trails, on Aug. 27 until further notice.
“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time,” Alberta Parks said.
To avoid a surprise bear encounter, the agency advises you to make noise, travel in groups, be aware of surroundings, keep pets on leashes and carry bear spray.
Trending Stories
Report bear sightings at 403-591-7755.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments