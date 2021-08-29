Menu

Environment

Kananaskis Country mountains closed after grizzly with cubs charged at people

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 4:48 pm
A grizzly bear sow appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. View image in full screen
A grizzly bear sow appears out of the forest in Kananaskis Country, Alta. Getty Images

Two mountain trails are closed in Kananaskis Country after a grizzly sow with cubs bluff charged people in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park.

Read more: Woman dead after bear mauling in northern Alberta: RCMP

Alberta Parks closed the area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek, including Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain trails, on Aug. 27 until further notice.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region at any time,” Alberta Parks said.

A map of the bear closure in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park, Alta. View image in full screen
A map of the bear closure in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park, Alta. Alberta Parks

To avoid a surprise bear encounter, the agency advises you to make noise, travel in groups, be aware of surroundings, keep pets on leashes and carry bear spray.

Report bear sightings at 403-591-7755.

Mount Lipsett in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park, Alta. View image in full screen
Mount Lipsett in Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park, Alta. Getty Images
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
