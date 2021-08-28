SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports more than 600 new daily COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 1:47 pm
Quebec is reporting 604 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but no additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The number marks the third consecutive day that the province has logged more than 600 new daily infections.

Public health data shows hospitalizations rose by five to 131, while the number of people in intensive care rose by two for a total of 38.

Health authorities say 27.7 per cent of the new cases were among those who were not vaccinated or had received only one dose in the past two weeks.

Health authorities say the risk of infection is more than eight times higher for people who are not vaccinated while the risk of hospitalization is up to 22 times higher.

The latest provincial vaccination data was not immediately available due to technical problems.

