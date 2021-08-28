Jason MacCullough’s murder in Dartmouth remains a mystery 22 years later

Send this page to someone via email

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough on the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The 19-year-old was found dead on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr., in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

“Investigators believe Jason was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short-cut between the buildings,” said a release from Halifax Regional Police Friday.

“There is no indication that Jason was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading investigators to believe his death was a random act.”

According to the release, investigators suspect there were several people in the area at the time of the homicide and “strongly believe” there were witnesses.

“Police continue to urge these people to come forward and share anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” they said.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

MacCullough’s case is part of the Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people or persons responsible for major unsolved crimes.

