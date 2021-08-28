Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jason MacCullough’s murder in Dartmouth remains a mystery 22 years later

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 10:04 am
19-year-old Jason MacCullough was found dead August 28, 1999. View image in full screen
19-year-old Jason MacCullough was found dead August 28, 1999. Global News

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough on the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The 19-year-old was found dead on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Dr., in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

“Investigators believe Jason was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short-cut between the buildings,” said a release from Halifax Regional Police Friday.

“There is no indication that Jason was involved in any type of criminal activity, leading investigators to believe his death was a random act.”

Read more: Triston Reece homicide added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program

According to the release, investigators suspect there were several people in the area at the time of the homicide and “strongly believe” there were witnesses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Police continue to urge these people to come forward and share anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” they said.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

MacCullough’s case is part of the Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people or persons responsible for major unsolved crimes.

Click to play video: 'Walk Against Violence set for Wednesday in Dartmouth' Walk Against Violence set for Wednesday in Dartmouth
Walk Against Violence set for Wednesday in Dartmouth – Oct 15, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagunsolved murder tagRewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program tagJason MacCullough tagJason MacCullough murder tagpolice investigate jason maccullough's murder taganniversary of jason maccullough's murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers