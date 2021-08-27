City of Kingston activates University District safety initiative to discourage student parties

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston says its University District safety initiative will be implemented Friday night to try to put an stop to street parties in the coming weeks as post-secondary students return to the downtown core.

Although the Queen’s University’s officially move-in dates run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, the city is already prepping for some early move-ins this weekend, by urging all returning students not to participate in large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s safety initiative will allow law enforcement officials to lay nuisance party and noise bylaw infractions during any large gatherings that occur in the district.

These infractions could come with both a monetary fine and a court summons. It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until Sept.19.

The city is also asking any students coming to Kingston to arrive fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Queen’s University announced Thursday that it will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to have their first dose by Sept. 1 and their second dose by Oct. 15 to access campus.