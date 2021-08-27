Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau announces run for her old seat in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: How do voters rank the federal leaders?' Canada election: How do voters rank the federal leaders?
An Ipsos poll released on Friday looks at how Canadians see the federal leaders. It found NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has the highest “favourability rate” at 45 per cent, followed by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau at 41 per cent, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole at 28 per cent and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul at 15 per cent.

Ruth Ellen Brosseau is hoping to win back her old seat in Quebec as the NDP looks to make gains in the province.

The former MP for the Berthier—Maskinongé riding announced Friday she will be running as a candidate with the party in the federal election.

“To be honest with you there isn’t a day I haven’t thoughts of federal politics and the people of Berthier—Maskinongé,” she told reporters.

Brosseau represented the Trois-Rivières-area riding for eight years. She was first elected during the so-called orange wave in 2011, when the New Democrats swept through the province.

READ MORE: Singh seen as most likeable leader in election as Trudeau’s popularity craters: poll

Trending Stories

As a greenhorn candidate, Brosseau’s landslide victory came as a surprise. She was criticized at the time for spending part of the election campaign in Las Vegas and having never visited the riding. Allegations also spread that Brosseau couldn’t speak French, even though the constituency was 98 per cent francophone.

Story continues below advertisement

But Brosseau rose through the party ranks, becoming the official opposition’s agriculture critic and vice chair of the NDP national caucus. She also took French lessons to improve her proficiency in the language.

The two-term incumbent was then ousted in 2019, when she was narrowly defeated by the Bloc Québécois’ Yves Perron. The NDP were all but decimated in Quebec, where Alexandre Boulerice was the party’s sole candidate to win a seat in the province.

Perron is seeking re-election on Sept. 20. Leo Soulieres is the candidate for the Conservative Party while Alexandre Bellemare is running for the Liberals. Geneviève Sénécal is the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate.

—with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal Election tagcanada election tagJagmeet Singh tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagTrois Rivieres tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagRuth Ellen Brosseau tagNDP In Quebec tagBerthier-Maskinongé tagBerthier—Maskinongé riding tagRuth Ellen Brosseau election campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers