Quebec Premier François Legault reveals wish list for federal leaders

Premier François Legault has released his wish list for federal party leaders heading into the upcoming election on Sept. 20.

He’s asking federal parties to commit to some key promises, including more money for health care and more autonomy for Quebec when it comes to immigration.

There are two things in particular Legault wants from the next prime minister, regardless of who it is.

“The first one is about health transfers,” he said.

Canadian premiers are unanimous that Ottawa should increase its share of health spending from 22 to 35 per cent with no strings attached. They also want a six per cent annual increase.

“We don’t need to get the civil servants in Ottawa trying to put some rules, for example, in CHSLDs, or say, ‘I have a fund, but only for new doctors,'” Legault said.

Legault also wants Quebec to be in charge of accepting immigrants applying under family reunification in order to ensure they speak French, something Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he will do.

O’Toole also committed to annual health transfer increases, but has not yet agreed to $28 billion up front.

The Bloc Québécois, which supports Legault’s demands, said the Conservative Party is no competition for them because O’Toole will not support Quebec’s $8.50 a day childcare.

“The Conservatives are trying to seduce, but only with half of the flowers they need to really be seducing,” said Bloc Québécois Leader, Yves-François Blanchet.

O’Toole has promised though to fund 40 per cent of the controversial third link — a tunnel between Quebec City and Levis, estimated to cost over $10 billion.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said he’s still considering it.

“Of course we have environmental preoccupations, we have worries about social license for this project, but as I’ve said, we’re interested in looking specifically at the elements that are public transit,” Trudeau said.

As for the NDP, they’re presenting an entirely different plan for Quebec, which Leader Jagmeet Singh said will focus on affordable housing and tackling climate change.