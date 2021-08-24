Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante presents ‘wish list’ to federal leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a week after a federal election was called, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante presented her list of ‘demands’ from federal leaders.

At a press conference on Tuesday, she says the city’s expectations should come as no surprise.

“Our demands focus a lot on green and inclusive economic recovery, the housing crisis, green infrastructure, but most importantly, what the parties are willing to do to ensure public safety,” says Plante.

The demands come after an increase in gun violence across the city. Plante says the city’s police department (SPVM) is doing what it can to protect Montrealers, such as implementing special forces to fight gang violence, but only so much can be done without federal help at the borders.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as it is easy to buy or to find any type of weapon south of the border or elsewhere, I mean it’s a never-ending fight,” says Plante.

The city is also calling on Ottawa to implement a gun buy-back program and to fund community organizations working in crime prevention.

Among other demands, the mayor is asking for all federal parties to “believe” in public transit and she hopes they see it as a way to fight climate change.

“There has to be major investment,” says Plante. “In the very short term they need to financially support all the loss we’ve had because of COVID.” Referring to the decrease in ridership on the Société de transport de Montreal network and other public transit.

“The federal government did help us during the second wave, but we are going to need more help,” Plante added.

Plante also called the current housing crisis unprecedented and is asking for more and faster construction of affordable and social housing.