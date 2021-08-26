Saskatchewan Cancer Agency using new treatment for brain tumours

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency says it is the first in Canada to use a new treatment for brain tumours.

The agency said the new tool for treating metastatic brain cancer — the HyperArc stereotactic radiosurgery system — is an important milestone in cancer care.

“Introducing HyperArc to our radiotherapy treatment options means that patients can receive world-class treatment closer to home,” Dr. Jon Tonita, president and CEO of the SCA, said in a statement Thursday.

Read more: Saskatchewan Cancer Agency upgrades cervical cancer screening

HyperArc delivers precisely-targeted radiation in fewer high-dose treatments than in traditional therapy.

The SCA said doing so can reduce side effects and can help preserve healthy brain tissue.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Gavin Cranmer-Sargison, the SCA’s director of medical physics, said radiosurgery is evolving rapidly.

“Providing patients with the most modern treatment available today is exciting and will lead to better outcomes and better quality of life for our patients with metastatic brain cancer,” Cranmer-Sargison said.

Read more: McMaster researchers pursue new cancer treatment that would avoid damaging healthy cells

A Varian HyperArc system was installed at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina earlier this year.

The Ministry of Health provided $3.5-million in funding for the purchase.

“Our government is committed to funding leading-edge technology to help improve health outcomes for patients being treated at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. The benefit to Saskatchewan residents is priceless,” said Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman.

“Congratulations to the employees at the Agency for their hard work in implementing this new life-saving technology.”

The SCA said it will be rolling out HyperArc technology at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre later in the year.

The agency estimates more than half of all radiosurgery patients each year will benefit from HyperArc treatment.

4:35 Research at Queen’s University has found a way to detect cancer through a blood test Research at Queen’s University has found a way to detect cancer through a blood test – Jun 18, 2021

Related News New radiation drug shows improved survival in prostate cancer patients