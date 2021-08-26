SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Several Canadian long-term-care companies to enforce mandatory COVID 19 shot policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 1:38 pm
A group of major Canadian long-term care operators will require COVID-19 vaccination for all staff this fall.

Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc., and Sienna Senior Living issued a joint statement today about the plan.

Read more: Ontario giving 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to high-risk people. What about other provinces?

The group says employees who aren’t fully vaccinated as of Oct. 12 will be placed on unpaid leave of absence.

Vaccination will also be required for new hires, students and other personnel working with the companies.

Read more: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh vows to end for-profit long-term care

The group says they don’t expect the new policy to impact staffing levels.

Thousands of long-term care residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began as homes across the country dealt with major outbreaks.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
