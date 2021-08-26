Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating fatal house fire south of Kindersley

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 1:35 pm
File image. View image in full screen
File image. File / Global News

Investigators are searching for answers after a house fire claimed the life of one person on Wednesday in a community near Kindersley.

RCMP shared on Thursday that members of the Kindersley and Eston fire departments were called to the incident at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The house fire occurred on the 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest in Madison, Sask., about 40 kilometres south of Kindersley.

Police say the house was fully involved and completely destroyed the residence.

Firefighters later located a deceased person inside the burned ruins of the home.

While Kindersley RCMP members are working with the coroner to determine the person’s identity, a preliminary investigation has determined it may be a man who lived in the home who has not yet been located by police.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire investigators and Kindersley RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

