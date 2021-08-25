Mental health a focus with Lethbridge students heading back to classrooms

Send this page to someone via email

In less than a week, Lethbridge schools will welcome back students to in-person learning.

While there can be back-to-school jitters, the COVID-19 pandemic is also creating other mental health concerns.

“There’s been a lot of anxieties that I think a lot of kids didn’t have before that have definitely arisen during the pandemic,” Chinook High School teacher Rebecca Hutchins said.

“We’ve noticed with every kid, like the rest of the population, everyone’s comfort level is a little bit different.”

After working through COVID-19 restrictions last school year, Lethbridge School Division counselling co-ordinator Kathy Mundell said staff members are using that experience and will be checking in on students this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just being on high alert to make sure we are guiding our students to get the support they need and really nurturing that, making sure all our students know where to go to access resources,” Mundell said.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s NDP pushed for more mental health supports as Education Critic Sarah Hoffman called on the UCP government to place a mental health professional in every school.

“We see students struggling with anxiety and depression, and really that has to do with the uncertainty that they’re feeling,” Hoffman said.

A ministry of education spokesperson called the plan “unrealistic.”

“More than $4 million has been invested specifically to children and youth programs,” a ministry statement read.

“Additional funding of up to $7.3 million is being provided to expand youth mental health hubs in communities across the province.”

While COVID-19 uncertainty may be causing some anxiety, Hutchins said there is a positive in the return to classrooms.

“Even with anxieties and being nervous about COVID-19, the kids do still crave that social connection,” Hutchins said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though, last year, we had to be at home sometimes with our online learning, you could see that kids were so much happier when they were in the building.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Even though, last year, we had to be at home sometimes with our online learning, you could see that kids were so much happier when they were in the building."

Lethbridge School Division students return to class on Aug. 31 while the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division welcomes students back on Sept. 1.