Haldimand County pours harmless dye into Grand River to study effluent discharge

Residents in Haldimand County will likely see pink in the Grand River between Caledonia and Cayuga over the next week as the region begins a wastewater study.

Specialists with the county’s wastewater treatment operation say a “safe and environmentally-friendly” dye will be added via the Caledonia treatment plant on Thursday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. as a way to track effluent spreads in the river and neighbouring waterways.

“The dye dilutes quickly as it moves downstream, doesn’t reduce dissolved oxygen levels in the river and is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and other wildlife,” officials from the county said in a statement.

“The major aim of wastewater treatment is to remove as much of the suspended solids and nutrients as possible before the remaining water, called effluent, is discharged back to the environment.”

The county says residents may see the tint in the river for up to 24 hours after the test between the treatment plant, located at the end of Forfar Street East and the King Street bridge in York.

