Dane Evans taking over starting QB job for Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are making a change at quarterback as the team searches for its first victory of the season this Friday night in Montreal.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced Wednesday that Dane Evans will replace Jeremiah Masoli as the club’s starting QB.

Steinauer says the 33-year-old Masoli has been dealing with sore ribs since Hamilton’s 30-8 loss in Saskatchewan on Aug. 14.

The eight-year CFL veteran has struggled in Hamilton’s two losses this season, completing 62 per cent of his pass attempts for 377 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Evans saw his first action of the 2021 season in Week 2 against the Roughriders when he completed three of 10 passes for 21 yards in the fourth quarter.

Steinauer also confirmed that defensive end Ja’Gared Davis will be ineligible to play against the Alouettes after he broke the league’s COVID-19 protocol, saying “it wasn’t an intentional thing.”

The 30-year-old Davis has recorded three defensive tackles and one sack so far this season.

The 0-2 Ticats are in last place in the CFL’s East Division and are the only team in the league that has yet to win a game this season.

Montreal has a record of 1-1.

You can listen to Friday’s Ticats-Alouettes game on CHML starting with the Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and after the game fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show on CHML, 900chml.com and CHML’s Facebook page.

