Police in N.B. recover more than 100 stolen laptops from 2 schools

The Northeast District RCMP has recovered more than 100 electronics stolen from schools in the Tracadie, N.B. area, but there are still some that have yet to be found.
In a release, the RCMP said police received a report of a break, enter and theft at École W.-Arthur-Losier on July 5, which was believed to have taken place between July 2 and the date it was reported.
A 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were later arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue de l’Église on July 20.
Some of the stolen electronics were recovered during the search and both men were arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.
The RCMP received another report of a break, enter and theft of electronics at École La Ruche on Aug. 2, believed to have taken place between July 30 and the date of the report.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue Bellevue on Aug. 4 and a 34-year old man was arrested and was later released pending a future court appearance. Some of the remaining electronics were recovered from that home.
The release said some of the stolen electronics — which include Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Toshiba laptops and tablets — may have been sold in communities in the Acadian Peninsula.
“If you have purchased a laptop or tablet privately since July 2, please contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 to make sure your item is not stolen,” says Sgt. Chiasson with the Tracadie RCMP.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
