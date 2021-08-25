Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police in N.B. recover more than 100 stolen laptops from 2 schools

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'With metal prices on the rise, thieves target catalytic converters' With metal prices on the rise, thieves target catalytic converters
A scrapyard in Moncton says the value of recycled metals is on the rise. One common item often stolen for it's worth are catalytic converters -- part of your car's exhaust system. A New Brunswick school district recently found that out the hard way. Callum Smith explains. – Aug 5, 2021

The Northeast District RCMP has recovered more than 100 electronics stolen from schools in the Tracadie, N.B. area, but there are still some that have yet to be found.

In a release, the RCMP said police received a report of a break, enter and theft at École W.-Arthur-Losier on July 5, which was believed to have taken place between July 2 and the date it was reported.

A 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were later arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue de l’Église on July 20.

Read more: Back to school, back to normal? Comparing COVID-19 school plans in Atlantic Canada

Some of the stolen electronics were recovered during the search and both men were arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP received another report of a break, enter and theft of electronics at École La Ruche on Aug. 2, believed to have taken place between July 30 and the date of the report.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue Bellevue on Aug. 4 and a 34-year old man was arrested and was later released pending a future court appearance. Some of the remaining electronics were recovered from that home.

Read more: COVID-19: Students up to Grade 8 to wear masks in N.B. back-to-school plan

The release said some of the stolen electronics — which include Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Toshiba laptops and tablets — may have been sold in communities in the Acadian Peninsula.

“If you have purchased a laptop or tablet privately since July 2, please contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 to make sure your item is not stolen,” says Sgt. Chiasson with the Tracadie RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNew Brunswick tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagStolen Electronics tagTracadie RCMP tagstolen laptops tagelectronics stolen from school taglaptops stolen from school tagtablets stolen from school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers