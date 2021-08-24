Calgary police seek public assistance in search for missing teen

Calgary police put out a plea on Tuesday for help finding a teen missing for 10 days.
Gemini-Miran Wakelin, 18, was last seen at the Westbrook LRT Station on Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., police said.
Wakelin’s family reported her missing on Aug. 21.
Trending Stories
“We are concerned for her welfare,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Wakelin is five feet six inches tall and about 110 pounds with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was wearing three-quarter-length pink tights or leggings and a fluffy blue sweater.
If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234, the Calgary Police Service missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments