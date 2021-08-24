Calgary police seek public assistance in search for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police put out a plea on Tuesday for help finding a teen missing for 10 days.

Gemini-Miran Wakelin, 18, was last seen at the Westbrook LRT Station on Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., police said.

Wakelin’s family reported her missing on Aug. 21.

Wakelin is five feet six inches tall and about 110 pounds with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was wearing three-quarter-length pink tights or leggings and a fluffy blue sweater.

If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234, the Calgary Police Service missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

