SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. university students will not need proof of vaccination to attend classes in person

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 6:32 pm
A UBC professor says he will not teach in a lecture room unless there is a vaccine mandate. View image in full screen
A UBC professor says he will not teach in a lecture room unless there is a vaccine mandate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Revised COVID-19 safety measures for post-secondary institutions in British Columbia include mandatory masks in indoor settings, but students will not be required to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend class.

At a press conference on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a return to mandatory masks in indoor public spaces.

The mask order will apply to all indoor public areas at university campuses, including lobbies, hallways, stairwells, elevators, classrooms and labs.

Click to play video: 'BC reinstates mask mandate province wide' BC reinstates mask mandate province wide
BC reinstates mask mandate province wide

Students living in on-campus housing will also require proof of vaccination. There will also be a proof-of-vaccine requirement for some non-essential services and activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Proof of vaccination will be required at on-campus indoor venues such as gyms, nightclubs, restaurants and a variety of indoor events.

Officials said further guidance is being developed in the coming days.

Read more: B.C. brings back mandatory masks in public indoor spaces for entire province

When asked if universities can mandate vaccinations, Henry said colleges and universities have the option of requiring faculty and staff to be immunized, but “the short answer is, for students, no.”

Trending Stories

Henry said they don’t believe there is a need to mandate vaccinations for students to receive in-class education, given other safety measures such as assigned seating and wearing masks when required.

Read more: Masks to be required in B.C. classrooms from Grades 4-12 in September

“I will say that we know that the in-classroom setting is not the risky setting and it’s incredibly important that we don’t put barriers in place for people receiving education, and that includes post-secondary education,” she said.

One exception is health sciences students who will need to be immunized since they spend time in health-care settings.

Click to play video: 'B.C. prepares to rollout a vaccination card' B.C. prepares to rollout a vaccination card
B.C. prepares to rollout a vaccination card

Michael Byers, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, said he will not teach in a lecture room unless there is a vaccine mandate for students.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m confident that both the science and the law support me on this,” Byers wrote.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagUBC tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagCOVID-BC tagBC COVID-19 rules universities tagubc covid-19 tagBC universities COVID-19 vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers