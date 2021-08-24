RCMP search for missing teen from West St. Paul

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the RM of West St. Paul.
Alexa Young was reported missing from a home on Addis Avenue in the municipality around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Young is five feet seven inches tall and 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
