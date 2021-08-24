RCMP search for missing teen from West St. Paul

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the RM of West St. Paul.

Alexa Young was reported missing from a home on Addis Avenue in the municipality around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Red River North #rcmpmb (formerly East St Paul) are requesting help in locating 15yo Alexa Young who failed to return home last night. She’s 5’7”, 105lbs w/ long black hair & brown eyes. Last seen wearing black colored hoodie & grey sweatpants. Have info? Call RCMP @ 204-482-1222 pic.twitter.com/E8phgvdYaS — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 23, 2021

Young is five feet seven inches tall and 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

