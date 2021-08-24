Menu

Canada

RCMP search for missing teen from West St. Paul

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:37 am
Alexa Young, 15.
Alexa Young, 15. RCMP Handout

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the RM of West St. Paul.

Read more: 1 kilo of meth found during West St. Paul traffic stop

Alexa Young was reported missing from a home on Addis Avenue in the municipality around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Young is five feet seven inches tall and 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Read more: Wolf spotted in West St. Paul, Man.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

