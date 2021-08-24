Jennifer Dunn takes over as head of London Abused Women’s Centre on Sept. 1

Send this page to someone via email

London Abused Women’s Centre acting executive director Jennifer Dunn will drop the “acting” from her title effective Sept. 1, following the retirement of Megan Walker.

Walker announced in January that it was “time to pass the torch” after 24 years with the agency. At that time, the board of directors announced that Dunn had been promoted to associate executive director as she prepared to take over from Walker. Throughout the summer months, Dunn has been working as acting executive director.

On Tuesday, chair of LAWC’s board of directors Shannon Paul officially announced that the end of the transition phase is approaching and Dunn will officially take over as executive director next Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“I am grateful to continue walking the path Megan has already been paving. There is a lot of important work to do for women and girls in our community, province, country and beyond,” Dunn said in a statement.

“I look forward to my future with the organization and am honoured to be the fourth Executive Director of the London Abused Women’s Centre.”

Dunn has been with LAWC for a decade and has recently focused on the issue of men’s violence against women in sports.