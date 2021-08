Send this page to someone via email

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out among a group of teens at Riverside Park located at the intersection of Rue Centrale and 35th Avenue in Lasalle.

Two minors were stabbed during the altercation, one in the upper body and the other in the back. The teens were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police made one arrest and have opened an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

