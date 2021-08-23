Menu

Canada

Cambie Street Bridge repairs begin Wednesday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 4:17 pm
Repairs on the Cambie Street Bridge begin Wednesday. View image in full screen
Repairs on the Cambie Street Bridge begin Wednesday. The Canadian Press

Upcoming construction work on Vancouver’s Cambie Street Bridge will impact travel for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Repairs on the bridge begin Wednesday as part of a seismic retrofit of the structure. There will also be upgrades to lighting on the bridge.

Click to play video: 'Instagram flop: Vancouver Police condemn Cambie bridge jumping stunt' Instagram flop: Vancouver Police condemn Cambie bridge jumping stunt
Instagram flop: Vancouver Police condemn Cambie bridge jumping stunt – Jan 19, 2021

Drivers will face reduced speeds. The City said two lanes in each direction will be open to traffic, although there will be times when traffic will be reduced to one lane. Onramps and offramps will be temporarily closed when needed.

Pedestrians and cyclists will see intermittent detours. When the west-side bike lane is closed, the east-side path will be shared by bikes and pedestrians. During the east-side bike lane closure, the west-side bike lane will become a bi-directional bike facility.

Read more: Granville Bridge seismic and structural upgrades means delays for Vancouver commuters

Work is expected to be completed in December.

