Young boy among several injured in Quebec shooting

A young boy was injured in a shooting that unfolded Sunday evening in Contrecoeur, in Quebec’s Montérégie region.

Quebec provincial police, who have tapped their major crimes squad to take charge of the investigation, said the child’s life is not in danger.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on des Pivoines Street. Police say a vehicle was the target of gunfire.

The driver tried to flee the scene but got stuck in a ditch, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Jean-Raphaël Drolet.

Four people in the vehicle were also injured and taken to hospital. The driver was seriously injured, said Drolet.

Police say the young boy was shot while was on the grounds of a home near the shooting. They could not confirm the age of the child.

The suspect fled and locked himself in a nearby residence. The 37-year-old man was arrested at around 3 a.m., according to police.

He will meet with investigators.