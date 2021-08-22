Send this page to someone via email

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough after 10 days.

The samples tested over the past two days have shown that water quality has been restored and meets all the standards set by regulations in effect. It is no longer necessary to boil water in this area.

The city first announced the boil-water advisory for Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) and Pierrefonds. Both areas were asking residents to not use tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute. This included drinking, cooking, making ice, giving water to pets and brushing teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

The notice, which was issued Aug. 11, was still in effect for parts of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough until further notice after it was lifted in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Friday.

1:56 Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality