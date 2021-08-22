Menu

Canada

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

By Victoria Bakos Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 3:01 pm
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough - image View image in full screen
Lew Robertson

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough after 10 days.

The samples tested over the past two days have shown that water quality has been restored and meets all the standards set by regulations in effect. It is no longer necessary to boil water in this area.

The city first announced the boil-water advisory for Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) and Pierrefonds. Both areas were asking residents to not use tap water without bringing it to a full boil for at least one minute. This included drinking, cooking, making ice, giving water to pets and brushing teeth.

The notice, which was issued Aug. 11, was still in effect for parts of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough until further notice after it was lifted in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality' Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality
Montreal’s DDO residents furious over lack of communication on water quality

 

