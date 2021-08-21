Golf tournament honours Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Logan Boulet for 2nd year

Send this page to someone via email

A little bit of rain didn’t stop golfers from hitting Henderson Lake Golf Course on Saturday for the second annual Friends of Logan Boulet Golf Tournament.

Logan Boulet was on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. He was one of 16 people who died after a semi truck ran a stop sign and collided with the team bus on April 16, 2018, in Saskatchewan.

Boulet, 21, had signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash and six people across Canada benefited from his organs.

Logan was from Lethbridge and his legacy can be seen around the city.

The Adams Ice Centre was renamed the Logan Boulet Arena in 2019, and Logan’s face can be seen in the mosaic at the Galt Museum.

Story continues below advertisement

But this tournament is extra special: it’s organized by his family.

“There’s just so much stuff the community has done for our family,” said Toby Boulet, Logan’s father.

“We just want to give back by raising money and donating it back to Lethbridge and to Humboldt and to organ transplant charities.

“It makes us feel better and we know that it’s something Logan would want us to do.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It makes us feel better and we know that it's something Logan would want us to do."

1:55 The legacy of Logan Boulet and the gift of life The legacy of Logan Boulet and the gift of life – Feb 28, 2019

The first golf tournament took place in 2019 with 77 golfers and around $50,000 raised, according to Toby.

“It was our first crack at it and it went really, really well,” Toby said. “We donated a lot of money back to charity.

Story continues below advertisement

“The golfers had a great time and my family had a great time. That’s what’s really important.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The golfers had a great time and my family had a great time. That's what's really important."

The tournament was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year marked the second of three tournaments planned to be held in Logan’s honour.

“Logan played in Humboldt for three years, so this is a three-year tournament,” Toby explained, adding the family didn’t want to take away from other local charities working to raise money.

“There’s only so many dollars to go around.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's only so many dollars to go around."

Neil Langevin was Logan’s godfather. He was one of 128 golfers playing in the tournament on Saturday.

“The Boulets have done a wonderful job organizing this and welcoming all of Logan’s friends and family and all of those that supported him,” he said. “It’s just a great day to support a great cause.”

1:51 Annual parade to kick off Whoop-Up Days turns into sea of green Annual parade to kick off Whoop-Up Days turns into sea of green – Aug 20, 2019

Langevin said Saturday was the best he’s golfed in a long time. But, of course, the day is about more than a brag-worthy score.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honouring Logan’s spirit and working hard and making some money for a great cause,” he said. “We’ll keep going forward and honouring Logan’s legacy.”

The Friends of Logan Boulet Golf Tournament is by invitation only, and next year’s event is already almost full. It will take place at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort on June 25, 2022.

“Paradise Canyon is where Logan grew up,” said Toby.

“It’s our third one and our last one.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's our third one and our last one."

According to the City of Humboldt, the money will go towards KidSport, Special Olympics, and youth sport and arts programs in the Lethbridge and Humboldt areas, organ donor registration and awareness as well as organ transplant research in Canada.