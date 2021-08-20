SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

NDP calls on Alberta government to step up amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 3:44 pm
A health-care worker conducts a COVID-19 rapid test in Calgary on March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A health-care worker conducts a COVID-19 rapid test in Calgary on March 1, 2021. Alberta Health Services

Alberta’s Opposition health critic is urging the provincial government to do more to curb COVID-19 daily case numbers not seen since the spring.

New Democrat David Shepherd says new infection rates are up 43 per cent over the last week and active cases are up 55 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as Alberta confirms 817 new cases Thursday

The province on Thursday reported 817 new infections — the highest daily count since mid-May.

Shepherd says the province’s inoculation efforts are beginning to stall and the United Conservative Party government should make vaccines readily available to everyone.

He says mobile vaccination clinics should be in areas where Albertans gather, such as supermarkets, malls, parks and festival grounds.

Shepherd also says the government should release internal modelling that it says supported its decision to eliminate almost all remaining public health measures.

“We know the (Jason) Kenney government has modelling data that gives them an idea of what the coming weeks will look like, but they are intentionally hiding this information from Albertans and that is unacceptable,” he said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
