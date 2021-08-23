Okanagan weather: warming back up for the final full week of August

After the risk of showers and storms subsides late Monday with temperatures springing up into the low 20s, the mercury is slated to dive back into the mid-single digits overnight.
Sunshine will stick around all day long on Tuesday with a daytime high into the 20s.
Another sunny and single-digit start is slated for Wednesday morning before clouds roll in during the day as the mercury bounces back into the mid-20s.
Mid-20 degree heat sticks around for the rest of the week with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and a chance of showers to wrap up the final full week of August on Friday.
Twenty-degree heat lingers into the final weekend of the month under a mix of sun and cloud.
