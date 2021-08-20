Menu

Manitoba finally gets rain, but climatologist says it’s too little, too late — for this year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 11:31 am
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. View image in full screen
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. (Steve Russell/Getty Images)

Manitoba is finally seeing some rain, but according to a senior meteorologist from Environment Canada, it’s too little, too late to be much help to crops this summer after the province was ravaged by drought.

Despite the downpour coming too late to have much agricultural impact this season, there are still some positives, David Phillips told 680 CJOB.

“I guess it’s sort of a good news situation, but I’m not really sure how to frame it…. It would have been much better a month and a half ago,” Phillips said.

“I’m sure that farmers are pleased, because this is moisture they can use for next year, and of course even for non-ag purposes, for example, foundations, river flows filling up…. This is kind of a good news situation.”

Winnipeg could see between 30 and 45 millimetres on Friday, and some parts of the province could get as much as 75 millimetres — which Phillips described as coming close to monthly totals in a single day.

“What I’m so impressed by is the amount of rain,” he said.

“Pretty well everybody agrees on the amounts, where you have continuous showers with embedded thunderstorms. Even in areas where it’s not going to rain as much, we’re still talking about 40 to 50 millimetres.”

Click to play video: 'Drought impact on wildlife' Drought impact on wildlife
Drought impact on wildlife – Aug 9, 2021
