Health

Ontario Public Service employees will need COVID-19 vaccines or regular tests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 7:43 pm
Ontario Public Service employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing for the virus.

Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the policy on Thursday, noting that details were still being finalized.

He says the policy will involve regular testing for unvaccinated employees, including those who provide proof of a medical reason for not getting the shot.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

Other unvaccinated workers will need to take an education course on the benefits of immunization as well as regular testing.

The policy will also apply to staff working in the offices of the premier and other cabinet ministers.

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

Sarkaria says it will protect the health and safety of the province as the 64,000 people employed by Ontario Public Service live in communities across the province.

The rules mirror provincial policies announced earlier this week applying to workers in several high-risk settings including health and education.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
