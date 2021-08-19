Manitoba wildfire restrictions to be lifted in most areas Friday

Send this page to someone via email

With significant rainfall set to arrive over most parts of Manitoba in the coming days, the Manitoba Wildfire Service advises that current fire and travel restrictions can be lifted in most areas, effective on Friday at 8 a.m.

All travel restrictions have been lifted with the exception of Area 4 which remains at a level 2.

Level 2 fire and travel restrictions include:

provincial burning permits remain cancelled

motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit

camping is restricted to developed campgrounds

campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

wayside parks remain open

landing and launching is restricted to developed shorelines only

industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information

Additionally, all provincial park trails are now open, and campfires are permitted in approved pits only. Provincial burning permits will once again be available through the local or regional Manitoba Conservation and Climate office.

The province reminds people that fireworks and lanterns are prohibited in these parks at all times.

While the province has lifted restrictions, many municipalities have implemented burning restrictions so residents are encouraged to check with their local municipal offices for more information.

The province will not issue burning permits within areas bordering any municipality where municipal burning restrictions are already in place.

The City of Winnipeg has already removed all fire restrictions as of Aug. 11.

Further information on Manitoba Wildfire Service, situation updates, restrictions and other important wildfire updates can be found on the Manitoba government’s wildfire website. Alternatively, people can follow the Manitoba government’s Twitter account.

To report a wildfire, call 911 or the T.I.P. line (toll-free) at 1-800-782-0076.

