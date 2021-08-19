Menu

Giant rubber duckie spreading ‘joy’ and confusion in Maine

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 1:36 pm
A giant rubber ducky floats in Belfast Harbor, Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021, in Belfast, Maine. View image in full screen
A giant rubber ducky floats in Belfast Harbor, Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021, in Belfast, Maine. New England Cable News/Kenn Tompkins via AP

Rubber duckie, joy of joys, you’ve got locals making lots of noise.

A gigantic yellow duck has people flocking to Belfast Harbour in Maine, after it mysteriously showed up one morning to spread a positive message.

The duck resembles the iconic yellow bath toy that inspired the Sesame Street song, though it also features a single word written across its chest: “Joy.”

Read more: Police catch ‘serial pooper’ after wrong woman gets a bum rap in Indiana

The 7.6-metre (25-foot) duck first appeared last weekend and has been anchored in place ever since.

It’s unclear who installed the rubber duckie in the first place, but harbour master Katherine Given says that the stunt has not ruffled her feathers.

“Everybody loves it,” Given told the Bangor Daily News. “I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here.”

She added that the duck is not a navigation hazard, so there’s no rush for it to migrate elsewhere.

Read more: Peacock shot dead, fowl play suspected after ‘hit’ posted on Craigslist

The mystery fowl is roughly one-third the size of Mama Duck, the six-story inflatable that toured Canadian waterways in 2017 and 2020.

Click to play video: 'Giant rubber duck arrives in Ontario amid outcry over price tag' Giant rubber duck arrives in Ontario amid outcry over price tag
Giant rubber duck arrives in Ontario amid outcry over price tag – Jun 30, 2017

Local sleuths in Belfast have tried to determine the origins of their duck, but so far it’s proven a tough case to quack.

With files from The Associated Press

