37 new COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions up in Manitoba

The number of intensive care patients in Manitoba with COVID-19 has gone up as the province issued its latest numbers.

16 Manitobans are in ICU, up three from Tuesday’s totals, while 68 people are now hospitalized.

37 new cases were reported and Manitoba’s test positivity rate went up slightly to 2 per cent.

81 per cent of eligible Manitobans now have at least one vaccine dose while 74.6 per cent are fully immunized.

