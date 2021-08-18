Menu

Health

37 new COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions up in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 9:45 pm
37 new COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions up in Manitoba - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

The number of intensive care patients in Manitoba with COVID-19 has gone up as the province issued its latest numbers.

16 Manitobans are in ICU, up three from Tuesday’s totals, while 68 people are now hospitalized.

37 new cases were reported and Manitoba’s test positivity rate went up slightly to 2 per cent.

READ MORE: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year

81 per cent of eligible Manitobans now have at least one vaccine dose while 74.6 per cent are fully immunized.

