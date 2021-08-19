Menu

Politics

Garrison Settee re-elected MKO grand chief

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 10:58 am
Garrison Settee has been elected for a second term as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak. View image in full screen
Garrison Settee has been elected for a second term as grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Garrison Settee will remain grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Inc. after a decisive win at the organization’s 40th annual general assembly.

Settee beat challenger Ken Bighetty with 58 of the 73 eligible votes at MKO’s general assembly held in Norway House Wednesday.

Read more: ‘The best call I’ve received as chief’ — Northern Manitoba leader helps with home birth

“I am extremely thankful the leadership have voted me in for a second term as Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak,” Settee said in an MKO release.

“I express my appreciation for the Norway House Cree Nation for hosting our election and our Assembly. I also thank all the people who have supported me during my campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

“I look forward to advocating on behalf of MKO First Nations over the next three years.”

Trending Stories

Settee, who is from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was previously elected grand chief in August 2018.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous leaders stand in solidarity with Mi’kmaw fishers with ceremonial ride in Winnipeg

Incorporated in 1981, MKO is a non-profit political advocacy organization representing 26 northern First Nations.

The general assembly wraps up Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Brent Roussin and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee get COVID-19 Vaccination' Dr. Brent Roussin and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee get COVID-19 Vaccination
Dr. Brent Roussin and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee get COVID-19 Vaccination – Mar 19, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First Nations Manitoba politics Norway House MKO Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak garrison settee Pimicikamak Cree Nation Ken Bighetty

