Garrison Settee re-elected MKO grand chief

Garrison Settee will remain grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Inc. after a decisive win at the organization’s 40th annual general assembly.

Settee beat challenger Ken Bighetty with 58 of the 73 eligible votes at MKO’s general assembly held in Norway House Wednesday.

“I am extremely thankful the leadership have voted me in for a second term as Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak,” Settee said in an MKO release.

“I express my appreciation for the Norway House Cree Nation for hosting our election and our Assembly. I also thank all the people who have supported me during my campaign.

“I look forward to advocating on behalf of MKO First Nations over the next three years.”

Settee, who is from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was previously elected grand chief in August 2018.

Incorporated in 1981, MKO is a non-profit political advocacy organization representing 26 northern First Nations.

The general assembly wraps up Thursday.

